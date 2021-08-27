Map: Michigan counties with school mask mandates

This map shows Michigan counties with or without public health orders mandating masks in schools at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Several counties have issued such orders for specific grades (see table below for more details) to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 cases.

The CDC is recommending that all students and school staff wear face masks, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has done the same. However, no sweeping mask mandates have been made at the federal or state level for K-12 students or college students.

The Michigan State Board of Education voted to allow individual school districts to respond to the pandemic as they deem necessary, which includes the authority to mandate masks, or not to, in their district.

Below, we’re tracking which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks to be worn, at least indoors, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Note: This list is not comprehensive and will be updated as more information is gathered. If your school district or college is requiring face masks and is not listed below, please send us an email with information and we will include it.

Note: As noted in the map above, some county health departments have issued public health orders that supersede any school district decisions. Those are marked in yellow in the table below.

