Roseville man faces manslaughter charge after 3-year-old boy shoots, kills self

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday in Roseville.

According to authorities, it happened in a home on 12 Mile Road, near Senator Street, just east of I-94. Police said the 3-year-old had found a gun under the bed and the gun discharged, striking the child in the head.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the handgun was loaded, unsecured and easily accessible to the child, who police said was playing with the gun in the home’s basement for an unknown amount of time before firing a single shot.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges Friday for Chase Dershem, who they believe owned the gun.

Police said Dershem was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, and they lived in the home together with other children.

Dershem was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and second degree child abuse. He was given a $50,000 cash bond with GPS monitoring if he does post bond.

