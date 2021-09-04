Partly Cloudy icon
Police identify man found shot dead at Sterling Heights apartment complex

Victim identified as 31-year-old Brandon Sander-Perry, of Detroit

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Van Dyke Avenue, 15 Mile Road, Seaglass Drive, Macomb County, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Sterling Heights Police, Sterling Heights Police Department, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police have identified a man found shot dead Wednesday at a Sterling Heights apartment complex.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Brandon Sander-Perry, of Detroit.

Original Report: Sterling Heights police: Man found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot

Sterling Heights police were called at about 1:30 a.m., Sept. 1, to the apartment complex in the area of Seaglass Drive and 15 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man, who was shot several times, on the ground in the parking lot.

The victim was initially believed to be in his late 20s.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.

