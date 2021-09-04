Weather: Pleasant Saturday with increasing clouds, chance of rain

DETROIT – We are starting our Saturday dry, and today will be the day of the three-day holiday weekend in which we’ll have the most clouds.

Yes, some of us will see breaks of sun this morning and perhaps early this afternoon before increasing clouds take over the sky.

As far as rain is concerned, that’s a much trickier part of the forecast than I anticipated the past few days.

At the time I am writing this article (5 a.m.), Storm Tracker 4 shows a narrow band of drizzle or very light rain over southwest Michigan.

However, it’s moving toward a very dry air mass over us so, unless it proves that it can overcome the antecedent dry air, I feel that it’ll either dissipate, or generate nothing more than a few sprinkles between 8 and 10 a.m.

Aside from that, the scattered light showers I’ve had in the forecast should mostly hold off until Saturday night, although it would not surprise me to see a couple around in the late afternoon hours.

Ad

Temperature-wise, it’ll be a pleasant day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph and a few gusts higher than that.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:02 p.m … that’s exactly 13 hours of daylight today.

As mentioned above, we’ll have scattered light showers tonight, with lows in the low to middle 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will shift to the northwest later at night after a cold front swings by.

Any lingering clouds behind the cold front first thing Sunday morning will move out, and the day should become mostly sunny and a little breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), with a west wind developing at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a scattered shower possible in the Thumb. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Mostly sunny on Labor Day…nice weather for a day off for most, and the evening start of Rosh Hashanah for some! Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday starts mostly sunny (good news for those going to Rosh Hashanah morning services), but a potent cold front approaching in the afternoon will trigger some showers and thunderstorms…possibly even some strong storms based upon some upper air forecast model data I’ve seen this morning (bad news for those going to Rosh Hashanah family dinners). Highs ahead of the front should surge into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), unless it clouds up earlier than expected. It’ll also become a windy day.

Showers and storms end Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Breezy and cool on Wednesday…a nice taste of fall…with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), and a scattered afternoon shower possible…especially over the northern part of the area.

Ad

Thursday through the weekend all look dry, with highs rising from the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) on Thursday to near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) next weekend. If the pattern evolution I see shaping up pans out, next weekend could be really nice…although there will be a front to our north, and I’m not going to get too excited yet about a forecast eight-to-nine days out.

TRACKING THE WEATHER:

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android