‘It’s our job to protect the residents’ -- Multiple Flat Rock homes evacuated, State of Emergency issued

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Officials hosted a news conference Friday morning regarding the unusual odor in Flat Rock.

A State of Emergency was declared Thursday by Wayne County.

The concern is an odor detected at one of Flat Rock’s sanitary sewer lift or pumping stations, and inside two homes in the Hickory Ridge subdivision. Flat Rock officials said if residents smell the odor or feel ill, contact them immediately and get to fresh air. The smell was first detected at a home and a sanitary sewer lift station south of Gibraltar Road.

As of Friday morning, seven homes have been evacuated and hundreds of environmental safety investigators are in the area. Authorities said crews are working with gas stations, auto lots and the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant to see if they have had any spills.

“Public safety is our main concern,” said Mayor Mark Hammond. “If we think this is moving at all, we’re going to notify those residents, we’re going to notify those businesses and we are going to continue to monitor until we find the source, find the substance. It’s our job to protect the residents.”

Samples have been taken to a lab for testing, but the chemical remains unidentified.

School closed

River Heights Academy on Olmstead Road is closing Friday, Sept. 3 for this very reason. The school is temporarily closing while the investigation continues. The school plans to be open for Tuesday’s classes.

