Detroit police seek missing 67-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Paul Bettendorf, who was last seen Friday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Bettendorf was last at about 1 p.m. that day on Alger Street, between Woodward Avenue and John R Street.

Paul Bettendorf Details Age 67 years old Height 5 feet, 7 inches Weight 100 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing all gray clothing

Police said Bettendorf suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Paul Bettendorf or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301.

