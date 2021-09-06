Clear icon
Detroit police seek missing 67-year-old man with dementia

Police say Paul Bettendorf was last seen Friday afternoon

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Paul Bettendorf
Paul Bettendorf (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Paul Bettendorf, who was last seen Friday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Bettendorf was last at about 1 p.m. that day on Alger Street, between Woodward Avenue and John R Street.

Paul BettendorfDetails
Age67 years old
Height5 feet, 7 inches
Weight100 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing all gray clothing

Police said Bettendorf suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Paul Bettendorf or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301.

