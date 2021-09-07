Auburn Hills shooting: 1 seriously injured, 1 arrested during search warrant

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was arrested while police executed a search warrant after a shooting at an Auburn Hills gas station.

The shooting happened at 3:28 p.m. Monday (Sept. 6) at the Speedway gas station at 2100 University Drive, according to police.

Officials said a 36-year-old Pontiac man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the man to a hospital in Pontiac. They said he had life-threatening injuries, but is now stable at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 25-year-old Pontiac man known to the victim. The two have had an ongoing dispute for several months, according to authorities.

Auburn Hills investigators obtained a search warrant for a Pontiac home where the 25-year-old has been staying, they said. Members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT helped execute the search warrant Tuesday morning, and the 25-year-old was taken into custody, officials said.

Ad

Authorities said the shooting was not a random act of violence and no bystanders were injured.

The investigation is still active, and the case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.