Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls on Legislature to protect abortion rights for women

LANSING, Mich. – With a controversial new abortion ban in the books in Texas there is a new fight over the issue shaping up here in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now calling on the state Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose whether she gets an abortion.

“Each individual family. Each individual person. Each individual woman has a different set of circumstances that cannot be put into a box,” said State Representative for House District 1, Tenisha Yancey.

Yancey is not holding anything back when it comes to women’s rights, especially on abortion.

“Wade vs. Roe, we’re working hard to protect, those rights that Wade vs. Roe was in place for over 50 years,” said Yancey.

But many are fearful the Supreme Court will overrule that, which would bring back state laws like Michigan’s 1930s law that makes abortions a crime here in Michigan.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the Legislature to repeal that law.

“She’s absolutely correct. We need to make sure that in the Legislature we protect our Constitutional rights, women rights,” said Yancey.

Michigan State Senator Lana Theis who represents the 22nd district of Michigan also commented on the issue.

“I don’t support any such repeal and the majority of the Michigan Republicans, I believe also won’t support the repeal,” said Theis.

Theis disagrees with Whitmer.

“I find that disheartening. It is definitely a political response right now, more than anything else,” said Theis.

It’s been a heated topic for years. Many Democrats said it should be the woman’s choice, while Republicans stand on the other side of the debate.

“I understand their concern and I certainly, my heart breaks for women who are put in that position, but it is not the determination on whether or not going to get rid of cells, it’s the determination for whether or not they’re going to kill a child,” said Theis.

