Stellantis to hold job fair this week in Detroit

Attendees must pre-register for event

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Stellantis holding 2-day job fair this week to fill positions
DETROITStellantis is trying to fill several jobs by holding a big job fair.

The job fair will be held Wednesday (Sept. 8) and Thursday (Sept. 9) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Conner Event Center.

The carmaker is hiring hourly production operators for its Metro Detroit facilities. If you want to attend the job fair you have to pre-register and apply for the position in advance.

“Stellantis has a long history in Metro Detroit, dating back more than 100 years,” said Mike Resha, Head of North America Manufacturing. “We’re looking for good people, who enjoy working in teams and solving problems, to join our manufacturing family in building the most iconic vehicles in the world.”

Stellantis has nine manufacturing locations in the Detroit area. Pay starts at $15.78 per hour.

  • When: Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Where: Conner Event Center 20000 Conner St., Detroit 48205
  • Click here to sign up for the Stellantis hiring event

