Crews rescue woman from fire that destroyed Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. – A home in Inkster was destroyed Tuesday in what appears to be an explosion.

The debris could be seen scattered across the lawn on Hickory Street near Inkster Road.

According to the city’s fire department, a call about the situation referenced a house explosion.

However, the cause is still being investigated.

Firefighters say a woman in her 60s with disabilities was inside. She is expected to be fine.

Neighbors say the woman smelled gas a couple weeks ago and called DTE Energy.

In addition, neighbors say they are frustrated that crews have not come out to fix downed power lines and fire hydrants.

DTE Energy issued a statement about the explosion today.

The statement read, “DTE Energy was called to the scene of a reported home explosion on Hickory Street in Inkster this afternoon. While the investigation has ruled out DTE Gas equipment as a source of the fire, we will continue to work with local authorities as they examine the incident.

Ad

Safety is our top priority. Gas to the residence has been cut to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Our team focuses on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades.”

DTE Energy is encouraging residents who smell or suspect a gas leak to leave the area at once, call 911, then call DTE at 800-947-5000 (or your natural gas provider), to report the situation.

Read more: Inkster news