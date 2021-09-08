Thieves steal catalytic converters off work vehicles in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Metro Detroit business owner said video shows thieves arriving to steal crucial auto parts off of his trucks.

Police said thieves targeted several businesses in that area in Rochester Hills.

“We took off for the weekend. We came back and we started our trucks up,” said Ralph Putman, owner of Putman Plumbing.

“Sometime on Saturday, our catalytic converters in our trucks were cut out,” said Putman Plumbing manager Samantha Johnson, manager.

But Putman and Johnson said they didn’t notice anything until Tuesday because they were closed for Labor Day.

“Couldn’t drive them out that morning,” said Putman.

Putman said they also found out the thieves didn’t target not one, or two trucks, but nine trucks at the local family owned plumbing company. He said the catalytic converters are popular items that are stolen off vehicles.

“They’re like $800 each,” he said.

After they realized the magnitude of everything, they checked out their security cameras.

“They knew where to park so it just seemed like they kind of scouted the area,” said Johnson.

