Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- Sept. 7, 2021

DETROIT – Storms rolling through Southeast Michigan Tuesday night are triggering power outages in the region.

As of 10:04 p.m. on Tuesday, DTE Energy reported more than 76,000 customers were without power.

Officials say more than 180 crews were in the field working to restore power at that time.

Consumers Energy reported more than 67,000 of its customer are affected.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Metro Detroit until 11 p.m. Tuesday -- this includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A high wind warning issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until midnight.

