Wayne County launches $5.5M program to help homeowners with flood damage

Homeowners in Wayne County (outside of Detroit) hit by flooding this summer can apply for grants to help with recovery.

Wayne County announced a $5.5 million flood assistance program available to homeowners hit by severe flooding events this summer. Eligible residents can receive grants to help cover the cost of replacing goods, labor, and insurance deductibles related to flood damage, but not covered by FEMA or property insurance.

Wayne County was allocated $5,593,057 by the State of Michigan to fund this program. Grants will be distributed to impacted residents to cover damages and costs.

Eligibility and application process

To be eligible, the applicant’s property must be located in Wayne County (outside of Detroit) and the property must be their residence, the damage must have occurred because of the June 25-26 weather events, and applicants must have applied for FEMA assistance.

Ad

Detroit residents can apply for assistance through a parallel program operated by the City of Detroit. Applicants will need to submit an itemized quote and/or receipt from their contractor(s).

To apply for relief, Wayne County residents can CLICK HERE and provide the following application materials:

Proof of residence

FEMA application number

Insurance claim (if applicable)

Itemized quote and/or receipt for contractor work (if applicable)

The application period will be open for two weeks. Applications must be completed by September 21, 2021.

Related: Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces plan to use $10M in emergency spending for flooding recovery