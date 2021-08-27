Partly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sudden, intense rain brings new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit

GLWA says pumps worked properly

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Flooding, Weather, Detroit, Wayne County, Southfield Freeway, Ford Road, Joy Road, News, Local, Local News
Drivers rescued from flooded freeways in Metro Detroit
Drivers rescued from flooded freeways in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Sudden and intense rain brought a new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit on Friday (Aug. 27).

The flooding impacted several freeways in the area. The Southfield Freeway was flooded from Ford Road to Joy Road at 4 p.m. Michigan State Police also said the ramp to I-96 was also closed due to flooding.

The closures sent traffic onto side streets and through neighborhoods that also experienced flooding. The water levels rose so fast in some areas that cars found themselves stranded on streets while they were trying to avoid other flooded areas.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said their pumps worked properly during the downpour and said they have staff on hand. They did warn that more storms are expected this weekend.

There were a lot of people trying to dig trash out from clogged storm drains. Many people used rakes, shovels or even their hands to remove debris so the water could drain.

Southfield Freeway flooded from Joy Road to Ford Road
Southfield Freeway flooded from Joy Road to Ford Road

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter