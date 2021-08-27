Sudden, intense rain brings new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Sudden and intense rain brought a new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit on Friday (Aug. 27).

The flooding impacted several freeways in the area. The Southfield Freeway was flooded from Ford Road to Joy Road at 4 p.m. Michigan State Police also said the ramp to I-96 was also closed due to flooding.

The closures sent traffic onto side streets and through neighborhoods that also experienced flooding. The water levels rose so fast in some areas that cars found themselves stranded on streets while they were trying to avoid other flooded areas.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said their pumps worked properly during the downpour and said they have staff on hand. They did warn that more storms are expected this weekend.

There were a lot of people trying to dig trash out from clogged storm drains. Many people used rakes, shovels or even their hands to remove debris so the water could drain.