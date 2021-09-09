‘At the end of the day, we’re all Americans’: Muslim Americans from Metro Detroit reflect on impact of 9/11

'At the end of the day, we're all Americans': Local Muslims reflect on impact of 9/11

Detroit – For Muslim Americans the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks is a stark reminder of how things changed for them in their own country.

Whether they’re simply out shopping, doing community work or traveling, many feel scrutinized and profiled simply because they happen to be Muslim.

Like most every other American that day, Muslim Americans felt the pain, the numbness and the disbelief and then others turned their anger toward them.

“My house was attacked, my car was attacked, people began throwing pig’s blood on all kinds of things,” Imam Ibrahim Kazerooni said.

Before Sept. 11, 2001, Muslim Americans had an easier time going about their day without being looked at differently.

