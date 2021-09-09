Video shows 2 teens assault classmate outside Howell High School

Mom of child with autism speaks about teens' assault on her son at Howell High School

HOWELL, Mich. – Two teenagers from Howell may be facing charges after attacking a classmate outside of Howell High School.

The suspects are being disciplined by the school system, but the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office is also reviewing evidence of the assault. The attack was caught on camera.

“He’s disappointed because he thought these kids were his friends,” the mother of the teen who was attacked said.

His mother said her 16-year-old autistic son did not know he was going to be attacked and believed the two teens were his friends.

“When I saw that video I was heartbroken,” the aunt of the teen who was attacked said. “He really is such a sweet boy and has such a kind heart and for him to be treated like that really broke my heart.”

The 16-year-old left the vicious attack with a concussion and a few bruises. His mother told Local 4 she feels bad for the attacker’s futures as they’re in legal limbo.

Ad

“I do believe these boys deserve a consequence for what they did, but I don’t want this to ruin their lives. I want this to be a springboard for them to say, ‘I want to do better. I want to be a better person,’” she said.

She also wants her son to be able to move forward.

“What he really wants to do is stop being known as the victim. Stop being known as the kid with autism and just make new friends,” his mother said.

Local 4 is waiting to hear back from the Livingston County Prosecutor, but there is a chance the suspects could face charges as adults.

Read: More local news coverage