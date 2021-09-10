Woman killed, 2 men hurt in possibly domestic Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A woman has been killed and two men are seriously hurt following a shooting early Friday morning on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, at around 12:25 a.m. Friday, a woman in her 30s was shot to death at a residence on Capitol near Evergreen and Plymouth roads. Two men -- one in his 30s and one in his 40s -- were also shot and are both in serious condition.

The man in his 40s is in police custody. Police found with him a rifle and a hand gun.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials believe the incident may be some form of domestic altercation.

No other details have been released at this time.

