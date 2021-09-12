Livonia police identify woman accused of slashing tire in Livonia party store parking lot

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police have identified a woman accused of slashing a tire in the parking lot of a party store following a dispute at the business.

A statement released by Livonia police Sunday read in part, ”Thanks to numerous tips from the community regarding the subject’s identity, she was positively identified and is cooperating with the investigation. This case has been referred to the City Law Department and is pending review by the prosecutor.”

Original Story: Video: Livonia police seek woman accused of slashing tire in party store parking lot

The incident happened Aug. 28, just before 8 p.m. Surveillance video from the scene captures the woman allegedly puncturing the other motorist’s tire.

Ad

The video can be seen in the player above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news