Amazon: 3,500 jobs available in Metro Detroit in fulfillment, transportation

Amazon Fulfillment Center (DET2) in Shelby Township, Mich. (Amazon)

DETROIT – Amazon announced Tuesday it has 3,500 jobs available in Metro Detroit across its operations, including fulfillment and transportation networks.

Amazon said the positions have starting pay that averages $18 an hour nationally and comprehensive benefits that begin on the first day, to fully paid college tuition (announced just last week).

Additionally, 100 corporate jobs are now available at the company’s Detroit Tech Hub -- this office currently employs more than 400 Amazon corporate associates.

In the state of Michigan, Amazon said 5,000 operations jobs are currently available.

Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more, and also see sign-on bonus information – up to $1,000 – available at select locations.

