Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Sept. 13

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jayveayre Lovett was last seen by his father when he dropped him off for school at 9:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of West Grand Boulevard.

Jayveayre Lovett was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, black Jordan gym shoes and carrying a camo backpack.

Police said the teen’s father told them his son is autistic and takes medication.

Jayveayre Lovett Details Age 16 Height 5′7′' Hair Black Weight 200 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

