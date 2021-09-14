Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Sept. 13

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Jayveayre Lovett was last seen by his father when he dropped him off for school at 9:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of West Grand Boulevard.
Jayveayre Lovett was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, black Jordan gym shoes and carrying a camo backpack.
Police said the teen’s father told them his son is autistic and takes medication.
|Jayveayre Lovett
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′7′'
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|200 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.