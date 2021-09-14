Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Sept. 13

Teen was last seen by father who dropped him off for school, police say

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Jayveayre Lovett
Jayveayre Lovett (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jayveayre Lovett was last seen by his father when he dropped him off for school at 9:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of West Grand Boulevard.

Jayveayre Lovett was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants, black Jordan gym shoes and carrying a camo backpack.

Police said the teen’s father told them his son is autistic and takes medication.

Jayveayre LovettDetails
Age16
Height5′7′'
HairBlack
Weight200 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

