James Craig shouted down by protesters on Belle Isle while announcing run for governor

James Craig announcing his run for Michigan governor in front of protesters on Sept. 14, 2021, on Belle Isle.

DETROIT – James Craig visited Belle Isle on Tuesday to formally announce his plan to run for Michigan governor, but he was shouted down by protesters and forced to leave after just 10 words.

Craig and his supporters showed up to the announcement to chants of, “James Craig has got to go.” Protesters surrounded the podium with signs and a blow horn.

“I’ve got one thing to say,” Craig said. “I’m running for governor.”

His voice was nearly drowned out by the chants, and Craig left with his supporters immediately afterward. He was at the podium for about 40 seconds.

Craig moved his announcement to another location later in the morning.

You can watch the video below. WARNING: There is some strong and offensive language from protesters and on signs in the video.

The former Detroit police chief told Local 4′s Rod Meloni on Monday that he’s not a politician, but that the state is polarized and needs to come together. He said Michigan needs new leadership to make that happen.

“Some folks are not being talked to or with,” Craig said. “Solutions are being made unilaterally so I think it’s important to have a person, a leader who understands it’s important. It’s not just about Democrats and Republicans.”

Craig is one of several Republican candidates who are expected to pursue the position against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“My focus right now is 2022 and what’s good for Michigan,” Craig said. “That’s what’s most important.

“The No. 1 complaint is government overreach and also these handouts, the continuation of the handouts and it’s killing the small businesses.”