Neighbors fed up with speeding in Dearborn Heights neighborhood

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police recently put up a sign reminding drivers about the speed limit in one neighborhood.

“Eighty miles per hour, believe it or not,” said Ali Abboud.

Abboud said that’s how fast cars drive down his neighborhood, constantly. The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph.

And that’s the legal speed limit in his area. He lives on Da Costa Street in Dearborn Heights.

He said on Sept. 4 his 10-year-old daughter was riding her scooter down the side walk when she fell down after a car speeding by came too close.

“The way I saw my daughter, lying down in the grass. It made me so upset,” said Abboud.

She’s out of the hospital and is now recovering. Abboud said the police department recently placed the speed limit sign in his neighborhood, but his neighbors and family members are begging for more to be done.

“Speed bumps. Could make those people slow down. Whatever they want to do in this intersection to make us feel safe for our kids,” said Abboud.

