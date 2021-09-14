Officials repairing Fort Street in Southwest Detroit, investigating cause of road buckling

DETROIT – Work to repair a major infrastructure issue in Southwest Detroit continues Monday night.

Workers from several agencies are working into the night on Fort Street, where more than half a mile of the street is closed down and guarded. Underground lines are being marked and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is on site checking the sewer and taking samples. DTE Energy and a subcontractor are trying to repair two gas mains.

“At this point, there is no indication that this was a result of a natural gas leak or our infrastructure not operating as should be,” said DTE Gas Vice President Renee Tomina.

However, DTE does acknowledge the leak and ongoing repairs.

Neighbors said they’ve smelled gas for weeks. DTE said it was contained.

On Saturday, the owner of Stash Detroit felt what he described as an underground explosion.

“They are scared they don’t know, asking me ‘Why does road look like a tunnel? Is the building falling down?’ and as a parents that’s concerning because how can you comfort them when you don’t have any answers,” said Amy Richardson.

DTE officials said while the leak was contained, they worry of methane leaking from cracks on Fort Street.

Sources said Stash Detroit, which was damaged, may have to be torn down.