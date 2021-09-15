North Farmington High School continues hilarious student ID tradition: See the best here

Every year, the students over at North Farmington High School amaze us with their completely absurd student ID photos. They’ve done it yet again.
The idea is that students can dress up as celebs, characters, animals -- really, nothing is off the table. The results are always hilarious. Find these posts in your feed and give them all the likes and retweets you can offer.
Here are some of the best we’ve seen this year:
“senior year… hmmm… interesting” #NFID22 @MirandaCosgrove pic.twitter.com/HPRTfN8UXE— Courtney Cohen (@CourtneyCohen_) September 14, 2021
Checkmate♟@anyataylorjoy #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/8dyin41sot— lucy (@lucinaelaz) September 14, 2021
DAYUMMMM @nfhs_2022 @christuckerreal #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/1lDXmdCoxt— landon canty (@LandonCanty) September 14, 2021
“Somebody call the cops, cause it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”#NFID22 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/dCEVNv0YM4— Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021
Jesse we need to pass this class for graduation. #nfid22 @nfhs2022 @BryanCranston pic.twitter.com/c1KbO4hAYm— bread bread (@BBourgoise) September 14, 2021
"My Spidey senses are tingling" #NFID22 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Nm44AstHLJ— Michael (@Michael_Davis04) September 14, 2021
“oh dear, i do wish i hadn’t cried so much!” #nfid22 @Disney pic.twitter.com/NwQGabnXVj— emma (@emmaanzivino) September 14, 2021
WHY…ARE…YOU…SLEEPING?!? #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/SOWV5oMCCw— Emma Belanger (@Itsemmabelanger) September 14, 2021
“You must not know me son”😭😭#NFID22 @TheShadeRoom pic.twitter.com/oZ8i3OdXV3— Dwight Walker⚠️ (@Dwight_Walkerjr) September 14, 2021
“Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, unite!" @Nickelodeon #NFID22 #NFID #TikTok pic.twitter.com/1z3VIWTelS— Joshk (@JoshTheBloshh) September 14, 2021
Can we fix it? #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/THBX5SDPeq— Josh Weingarden (@JoshWeingarden) September 14, 2021
“Mulan you will NEVER bring your family honor” @nfhs2022 #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/GU5tJ2xQxM— jess💍. (@jessicawang23) September 14, 2021
we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1— hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021
Im a mouse… DUH! #NFID22 @AmandaSeyfried pic.twitter.com/tjVTNxGlkI— Erica Fetterman (@erica_fetterman) September 14, 2021
“Stupid is as stupid does.” – Forrest Gump.#NFID22 @tomhanks @RitaWilson pic.twitter.com/wyiDgZKMYM— Zach Latimer (@LatimerZach) September 14, 2021
“I’m Madea! Ma to the dang D-E-A!” – Madea @tylerperry #NFID22 #madea pic.twitter.com/RkgA4vJWNd— Nyla (@nylapk1529) September 14, 2021
“I can’t stay here and have my life lived for me”#NFID22 @Disney pic.twitter.com/2t1NINqKaL— Amina (@aminaatiff) September 14, 2021
“Ew David” @danlevy @annefrances #ewdavid #shittscreek #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/nlhcNqHgX9— Madi Gesse (@madigesse) September 14, 2021
Oooh, no, Harry, remember your tea leaves! #NFID22 @arushishah_ @EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/xNgwXR8vPo— Lucky (@Ilakiyarrr) September 14, 2021
“SPONGEBOB what’s going on in here!!!” #NFID22 #nfhs2022 pic.twitter.com/J6iTplbQYp— Aalleyah Fysudeen (@AFysudeen) September 14, 2021
Blake “The Rock” Gedrich #NFID22 @nfhs2022 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/mG4jWiHfdC— Blake Gedrich (@BlakeGedrich) September 14, 2021
“ MY HAIR IT DONT MOVE” #NFID22 @theshaderoom pic.twitter.com/GXdA4wtXUJ— richhaze ♕ (@yallknowhaze) September 14, 2021
“Maybe I don’t need your diploma! Wait! I said maybe!!” #NFID22 @TheRealJennifer pic.twitter.com/vVKdGTPV7w— Felicity Labadie (@LabadieFelicity) September 14, 2021
Have a blessed day 🙏 #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/16OYgcAXhx— Francis Dally (@FrancisDally123) September 14, 2021
“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22”#NFID22 @taylorswift13 #Classof2022 pic.twitter.com/l8CoqoE5pa— MacKenzie Van Dusen (@DusenMackenzie) September 14, 2021
There are honestly too many for us to post into this article, so be sure to honor all of these iconic posts by searching the hashtag #NFID22 on your social platforms. Support art.