North Farmington High School continues hilarious student ID tradition: See the best here

Zach Latimer and Lucinae Laza dropping art and we aren't worthy.

Every year, the students over at North Farmington High School amaze us with their completely absurd student ID photos. They’ve done it yet again.

The idea is that students can dress up as celebs, characters, animals -- really, nothing is off the table. The results are always hilarious. Find these posts in your feed and give them all the likes and retweets you can offer.

Here are some of the best we’ve seen this year:

“Somebody call the cops, cause it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”#NFID22 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/dCEVNv0YM4 — Tyler Giles (@Twigproductionz) September 14, 2021

we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1 — hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021

There are honestly too many for us to post into this article, so be sure to honor all of these iconic posts by searching the hashtag #NFID22 on your social platforms. Support art.