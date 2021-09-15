Partly Cloudy icon
North Farmington High School continues hilarious student ID tradition: See the best here

A+ grades all around

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: North Farmington High School, Schools, Education, Oakland County, Student IDs, NFID
Zach Latimer and Lucinae Laza dropping art and we aren't worthy. (Twitter)

Every year, the students over at North Farmington High School amaze us with their completely absurd student ID photos. They’ve done it yet again.

The idea is that students can dress up as celebs, characters, animals -- really, nothing is off the table. The results are always hilarious. Find these posts in your feed and give them all the likes and retweets you can offer.

Here are some of the best we’ve seen this year:

There are honestly too many for us to post into this article, so be sure to honor all of these iconic posts by searching the hashtag #NFID22 on your social platforms. Support art.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

