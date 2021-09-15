Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- Sept. 14, 2021

DETROIT – Storms rolled through southeast Michigan leaving more than 37,000 DTE Energy customers without power as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday.

At that time 187 crews were out working to restore power back to customers. Despite the outages more than 98 percent of DTE Energy customers still had power.

Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.

Live weather radar and alerts: Metro Detroit under severe thunderstorm watch

Consumers Energy reported that more than 12,000 of its customers are affected.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

