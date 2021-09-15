Troy car dealership worker punches boss for asking him to take ear buds out

TROY, Mich. – A worker at a Troy car dealership is facing charges after he punched his boss for asking him to take out his ear buds multiple times, officials said.

The incident happened at 3:56 p.m. Sept. 1 at Elder Ford dealership on John R Road, according to police.

The manager of used car sales said he asked two of the porters to come into his office so he could tell them which cars he wanted moved around the parking lot, authorities said.

One of the porters, a 21-year-old Roseville man, was wearing ear buds in his ears, and the manager twice asked him to take them out so he could explain what needed to be done, according to officials.

The Roseville man got upset, balled up his fist and punched the manager in the right side of his face, police said. When the manager asked why he did that, the porter said, “Because you were going to fire me,” Troy police said.

Officials said the manager told the porter he wasn’t going to be fired over the ear buds, but since he punched his boss, now he would be fired.

The manager wants to seek assault and battery charges against the now-former employee, according to authorities.