Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

USA gymnasts testifying before Senate say the FBI, athletic organizations failed them by not stopping Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman testified before the Senate about the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.