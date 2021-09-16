Partly Cloudy icon
Hundreds of butterflies released at dedication of new garden in Warren

Larry Spruill, Reporter

WARREN, Mich. – The city of Warren has a new goal to become the butterfly capital of the world.

Mayor Jim Fouts said he made a commitment to provide the butterflies a habitat with proper plants and flowers. On Wednesday, he dedicated a garden near the Warren Civic Center Library.

More than 200 butterflies were released.

“Not only are we going to have butterfly refuge here, but we’re going to have a large butterfly refuge at the community center. We’re going to have a butterfly refuge in front of every fire station, in front of every library,” Fouts said.

Neighbors said it’s a great idea.

“We love butterflies, we love them. We get them in our yard, we get hummingbirds. We love it. It’s amazing,” said one resident.

One woman brought her grandson to witness things first hand. The concept of the beautiful creatures, calling Warren home, is a hit for the young ones too.

“We got here early and I like it. It’s pretty awesome,” the woman said.

Mayor Fouts said he plans on doing more Butterflies releases in the near future.

