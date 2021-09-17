Detroit offers help for renters facing possibility of eviction after moratorium ends

DETROIT – The federal moratorium on evictions, which was put in place early during the COVID pandemic, expired last month and put millions of renters at risk of losing their housing.

On Friday (Sept. 17), Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled a plan to help Detroiters avoid getting evicted.

“Things have changed dramatically and we are gonna have people out of their homes if they don’t pay rent,” Duggan said.

The city wants to work with renters and landlords to keep people in their homes. There is $130 million in COVID emergency funds now available to prevent evictions.

Click here to apply for financial assistance for past due rent and utilities or call 866-313-2520.

Click here if you are facing eviction and need help or call 313-962-WORK.

“We’re gonna get you a lawyer, help you get a job,” Duggan said.

Who is eligible for assistance? The first is low income households including a single person earning less than $44,000 a year or a family of four earning less than $62,000 a year. You may also be eligible if your family suffered COVID-related financial hardship, such as reduced income or greater expenses.

The Detroit at Work Rapids Job program will prioritize those facing eviction.