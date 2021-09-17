NBC Fall Premiere Week Begins Sept. 20

Time to get back to our favorite shows and a new drama. Sit back and enjoy!
Monday
8PM: The Voice
10PM: Ordinary Joe (New Drama!)-- Life is all about the choices you make - and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change - and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable... and beautiful.
Tuesday
10PM: New Amsterdam
Wednesday
8PM: Chicago Med
9PM: Chicago Fire
10PM: Chicago PD
Thursday
8PM: Law & Order: SVU
10PM: Law & Order: Organized Crime