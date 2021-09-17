NBC Fall Premiere Week Begins Sept. 20

Time to get back to our favorite shows and a new drama. Sit back and enjoy!

Monday

8PM: The Voice

10PM: Ordinary Joe (New Drama!)-- Life is all about the choices you make - and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change - and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable... and beautiful.

Tuesday

10PM: New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8PM: Chicago Med

9PM: Chicago Fire

10PM: Chicago PD

Thursday

8PM: Law & Order: SVU

10PM: Law & Order: Organized Crime