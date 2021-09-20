Eastpointe Middle School shifts to remote learning due to staff shortage

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – There has been talk about shortages with secretaries, custodians and school bus drivers; however, when teacher vacancies in Eastpointe topped more than 20%, the district went back to remote learning for middle school students.

When fully staffed, Eastpointe Community Schools should have about 160 teachers. The district has 43 vacancies as of Monday afternoon. Last week, three middle school teachers resigned without notice.

Original report: Macomb County middle school switches to virtual education due to staff shortage

“What is happening in Eastpointe is going to happen in a lot of school districts across the U.S.,” district superintendent Bryan McLeod said.

Ad

District officials said it’s nearly impossible to find substitute teachers. They’re going remote for at least a week, hoping to buy time as they try to hire new teachers. In the meantime, they’ve moved support staff, counselors and even the principal around to fill those spots.

”I’m not going to have 50 kids sitting elbow to elbow when we’re in a pandemic,” McLeod said.

Parents said they’re concerned about their children’s quality of education as the district battles unprecedented staffing shortages.

More: Macomb County news