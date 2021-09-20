Partly Cloudy icon
Macomb County middle school switches to virtual education due to staff shortage

District looking to hire, restaff

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A staffing issue has caused Eastpointe Middle School to switch to online-education Monday.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials said a number of employees resigned. The school said it has to switch to remote learning to make sure students are taught by a certified educator.

Officials said they are hoping to return to face-to-face education on Sept. 27.

The Eastpointe Community Schools district is looking to hire several different positions, including teachers, bus drivers and food service. You can apply online through the district’s official website here.

