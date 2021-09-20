Missing 12-year-old Detroit girl left home without permission, police say

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl named Ky’Mia Bishop-Parks who was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 20000 Block of Meyers Road in Detroit.

She left home without permission and was last seen heading northbound on Meyers Road wearing a blue jean jacket, powder blue sweatpants, carrying a black and purple duffle bag.

Bishop-Parks is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313.596.1240.

