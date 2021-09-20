Officials: 2 kayakers found near Pictured Rocks identified; both from Metro Detroit

Officials have identified the two kayakers found dead along the coast of Lake Superior near Pictured Rocks in Northern Michigan last week.

The National Park Service said the two kayakers were reported missing on the evening of Sept. 16. The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies have responded with search and rescue operations that concluded Friday afternoon with the recovery of both victims’ bodies by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) along the coast Lake Superior.

The victims have been identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan.

At the time of the initial call, Lake Superior was experiencing gale force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves building to 3-5 feet, occasionally to 7 feet. The severe weather was contributing factor that led to this unfortunate outcome, NPS said in a release.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather. Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you.” Chief Ranger, Joe Hughes – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Pictured Rocks is a U.S. National Lakeshore on the coast of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It’s a popular attraction, with hundreds of thousands of people visiting the colorful cliffs and formations every year.

