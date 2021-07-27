Officials ID Lincoln Park man, 21, who fell to his death at Miners Castle

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. – Officials have released the identity of a 21-year-old Lincoln Park man who died after falling from a cliff in the Miners Castle area in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

After 7 p.m. Saturday (July 24) officials were called to the Miners Castle area. National Park Service (NPS) rangers and Alger County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the scene.

When they arrived they found Dominic Rotondi in the water below the cliff. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the cause of death appears to be blunt trauma resulting from a fall of nearly 100 feet.

Officials said Rotondi and some friends were visiting the viewing area near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle when Rotondi stepped over a fence that runs along the top of the cliff. He appeared to lose his footing near the edge and fell, according to officials.

An investigation is being conducted by the NPS and the Marquette County Medical Examiner.