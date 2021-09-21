Murder-suicide investigation underway after bodies found in Brighton, Inkster

Police discovered a woman's body on Sept. 20, 2021, at this home on Henry Street in Inkster.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A murder-suicide investigation is underway after state police discovered bodies at separate locations in Brighton and Inkster.

Michigan State Police troopers were investigating an apparent suicide in the area of the Brighton Post around 5:50 p.m. Monday (Sept. 20) when a second location was identified in Inkster, according to authorities.

When officials served a search warrant at a home in the 3100 block of Henry Street in Inkster, they found a woman’s body inside, police said.

Investigators determined the scene was part of a murder-suicide incident.

Detectives from Brighton continue to investigate the apparent suicide scene, and detectives from the Second District are investigating the homicide portion, MSP reports.

Authorities are still awaiting results from the medical examiner.

