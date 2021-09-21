WSU issues flu vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff with Oct. 20 deadline

All students, faculty and staff who will be on campus any day during the fall and winter semesters are required to get the vaccine by Oct. 20.

DETROIT – Wayne State University in Detroit issued a flu vaccine mandate for all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus any day during the fall and winter semesters.

All students, faculty and staff who the mandate applies to are required to get the vaccine by Oct. 20.

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu play a crucial role in keeping our community safe and allowing us to offer in-person classes and on-campus events. Thank you for your continued cooperation and commitment to your fellow Warriors,” said WSU in a letter sent to students on Monday.

WSU in addition to other colleges and universities around Michigan and the country have also mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students.

Students at WSU were required to show proof of vaccination by Aug. 30 ahead of the fall semester.

DETAILS: Detroit’s Wayne State University to mandate COVID vaccines ahead of fall semester

Ad

In regards to WSU’s new flu vaccine mandate you can submit your proof of vaccination online.

Students, faculty and staff can also apply online for a waiver of the requirement based on legitimate health or religious reasons. These requests will be reviewed by the Campus Health Committee, WSU added.

Members of the WSU community can receive their flu shot from the Campus Health Center (CHC) at no out-of-pocket cost. If their insurance does not cover the flu shot or if they are uninsured, they will not receive a bill, according to WSU.

Ways to get vaccinated for flu by CHC on campus:

Book an appointment online at one of the CHC’s outreach clinics across campus. Call the CHC at 313-577-5041 to book an appointment at its Anthony Wayne Drive location.

Flu shots can also be obtained at any convenient location, including your primary care provider or most pharmacies.

Michigan reported 7,185 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,395 cases over the past three days.

Ad

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 995,910, including 20,700 deaths. These numbers are up from 988,725 cases and 20,665 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday include nine identified during a Vital Records review.