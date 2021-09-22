Detroit Water and Sewerage Department reports minimal flooding during major rain storm

DETROIT – All across Metro Detroit there are anxious homeowners hoping their basements will stay dry as more rain moves through the area. Most have been spared by the flooding so far.

The are of I-75 and McNichols Road flooded again. Several cars were stranded and even a portable toilet found its way onto the street. Water also covered parts of Philadelphia Street in New Center.

Bea Richardson lives on Audobon Road on Detroit’s east side. She said her nerves got the best of her Tuesday night when the rain started.

“When you get six floods in your basement from June 25 up until the last major flood, that’s kind of sad. It’s really sad,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she had a backflow installed.

“This is one of the valves that is used now, so when it does start to rain -- and if it was to flood again -- we would just take that cap off and there’s a lever in the bottom and you pull it up,” Richardson’s grandson Vadale Jackson said.

Ad

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s deputy director and chief engineer Palencia Mobley said it appears some of the storm weakened.

Mobley said the storm wasn’t as impactful as previous storms.

“There’s a big difference between the event that we had for most of the summer, which has been literally very intense downpours in some instances,” Mobley said. “They have been concentrated in certain spots. For the most part it seems to be kind of slow, steady rain, so it hasn’t been anything overwhelming.”

Read: More Metro Detroit flooding coverage