Injured dog expected to recover after being found tied to a dumpster on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A dog is working to make a recovery after being tied up outside of a business for days and left to die.

The rope had been tied to her for so long that it was embedded in her neck. She was found when the employees were investigating a break-in at the business.

Clifford Borlace said it’s a miracle the dog, now named Frankie, is still alive. He was found a few feet away from where he works.

“I found her tied up to the dumpster right here and she was just sitting on a pile of trash, wagging her tail, just as happy as she could be. She almost had like a boat rope that was about an inch and a half tied around her neck. She had a really bad, almost like rope burn around her neck. The skin was growing around the rope,” Borlace said.

Rebel Dogs Detroit stepped in to help Borlace pay for Frankie’s veterinarian bills. Executive Director, Juniper Fleming, said Frankie’s story is quite common in Detroit.

“People are often utilizing some kind of tool to restrain an outdoor dog and it can rub and embed over time into the neck,” Fleming said.

Frankie’s ears were also cropped.

“Somebody cropped this dog’s ears. She was an owned dog. It’s a weird situation. Definitely. It leaves a lot of questions,” Fleming said.

Frankie’s wounds are healing and she still has a lot of energy and an upbeat personality. Borlace also plans on being Frankie’s forever home.

“I believe we’re going to keep her. I spoke to my wife and she’s slowly falling in love,” Clifford said.

Frankie is expected to be OK.

There are lots of other dogs who are in the position Frankie used to be in.

If you’d like to help you can click here to donate to Rebel Dogs Detroit. The organization is also looking for people to be foster pet parents, you can find more information by clicking here.

