17-year-old in critical condition after Ypsilanti shooting

Ypsilanti Township boy found in car with gunshot wounds

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Crime scene tape.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Ypsilanti, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 3:07 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue, according to officials.

Police found a 17-year-old Ypsilanti Township boy inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, they said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and there are no known suspects, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-368-8776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

