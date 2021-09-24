Adoption fees waived as Detroit Animal Care and Control desperately needs dogs adopted

30 dogs came in an 24 hour period and the rain has kept those interested in adopting away. Kumpf is concerned they will be forced to euthanize to clear space if they can’t get these dogs adopted.

DETROIT – An Animal Control facility in Detroit is over capacity with cats and dogs.

The shelter has space for 84 and is currently housing 150 dogs. Every single cage is being used right now.

“The last several days really put us against the wall, we have no room,” said DACC Director Mark Kumpf.

Recently DACC had been criticized by others in the rescue community for having sick animals. Kumpf said what they deal with is what every other shelter deals with.

“We don’t have horrible, terrible things and again social media outcry has really kind of turned us almost into a leper colony,” Kumpf said.

Because of the serious overcrowding DACC will waive adoption fees and all dogs will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and if you live in Detroit your license is included. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility DACC is currently in is old, tired and falling apart. The city has allocated land and monies to build a new one but the completion date is at the earliest 2022.

If you can’t adopt right now but would still like to help DACC is desperate for blankets and large towels. They’re happy to take any washed items you may have extras of.

More information can be found on Detroit Animal Care and Control’s official Facebook page here.

