Dearborn police officers on leave after man dies during encounter

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police officers are on leave as the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of a man who had an encounter with those officers.

Dearborn police have not released much information about the incident. They have turned the investigation over to Michigan State Police.

According to police, Dearborn police received an urgent call at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) from the Falcon Inn Motel on Michigan Avenue near the Dearborn Heights border.

The report said someone yelled, “call the police” while a white male held a room door shut, preventing someone from leaving. A responding officer spoke with a 38-year-old Livonia man who was, according to police, clearly agitated.

Police said the man became unresponsive during a struggle with the officer. Police said officers on the scene attempted life-saving measures and called for help from the fire department.

The victim was transported to the Beaumont Dearborn Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Local 4 spoke with the hotel manager on duty who declined to comment.

Dearborn police chief Ronald Haddad offered his condolences to the victim’s family and said he will disclose whatever comes from the MSP investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

Local 4 spoke with the victim’s family member who said they have concerns about what police have released and said it doesn’t add up. The family member did not make any accusations. They also said the autopsy was inconclusive and it will take weeks for a final assessment.

There is body camera footage of the incident.

