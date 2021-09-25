Clear icon
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side ends, suspected gunman escapes

Victim expected to be OK

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side ended Saturday evening when police found the house they believed he was inside empty.

According to authorities, it began Saturday afternoon when a shooting happened during an argument between two people. Police said the suspected gunman fled into a home, located near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Burlingame Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

The incident had police close several nearby streets and residents were urged to avoid the area.

Police said when officers searched the house Saturday evening, they found it empty.

