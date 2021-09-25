Shooting at Inkster home hospitalizes 22-year-old woman

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a Friday night shooting that hospitalized a 22-year-old woman in Inkster.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. when the victim answered the front door to a residence on Lovett Avenue. Police said an unknown man on the front porch shot her multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

