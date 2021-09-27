227-room hotel development to break ground in Detroit’s Corktown

The Godfrey Hotel Detroit will bring 227 rooms, amenities including a rooftop lounge and restaurant, and hundreds of jobs to the city’s historic Corktown.

DETROIT – A 227-room hotel planned in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood will break ground this week along Michigan Avenue.

Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur will begin development on The Godfrey Hotel, which will sit at 1401 Michigan Avenue, between Trumbull and Eighth Street, with a target to open in 2023.

The 227-room, seven-story hotel will feature I|O, Detroit’s largest indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge with expansive views of downtown Detroit and Corktown, a ground-floor chef-driven restaurant, a distinctive lobby bar, a 5,500-square-foot grand ballroom that will accommodate events of more than 350 guests, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel will have a soft brand affiliation with Hilton’s Curio Collection.

The project will create between 200 and 300 construction jobs, and 160-200 part-time and full-time jobs, according to a release. The developer has committed that at least 25 percent of these jobs will go to residents of Detroit, with a minimum $17 per hour pay.

Current Godfrey Hotel locations include Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Hollywood and others in planning and development.

Oxford, Hunter Pasteur and The Forbes Co. are finalizing plans to launch the Perennial Corktown Apartments adjacent to the Godfrey, which will also break ground this year.