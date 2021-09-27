Partly Cloudy icon
Police believe alcohol was a factor in collision with fire truck on Davison Freeway

No major injuries reported

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A fire engine was struck by a vehicle on the Davison Freeway on Sept. 26, 2021.
A fire engine was struck by a vehicle on the Davison Freeway on Sept. 26, 2021. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman was taken into police custody Sunday night after she reportedly struck a fire truck with her vehicle in Highland Park.

According to the Highland Park Fire Department, fire fighters were working to extinguish a vehicle fire on the Davison Freeway near Third Avenue when a woman struck the fire truck with her vehicle. Authorities said the collision caused a fire fighter to be thrown into the air and onto the freeway.

He did not appear to have major injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The woman was taken by Michigan State Police troopers to a hospital to have her blood drawn as authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

