Police believe alcohol was a factor in collision with fire truck on Davison Freeway

A fire engine was struck by a vehicle on the Davison Freeway on Sept. 26, 2021.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman was taken into police custody Sunday night after she reportedly struck a fire truck with her vehicle in Highland Park.

According to the Highland Park Fire Department, fire fighters were working to extinguish a vehicle fire on the Davison Freeway near Third Avenue when a woman struck the fire truck with her vehicle. Authorities said the collision caused a fire fighter to be thrown into the air and onto the freeway.

He did not appear to have major injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The woman was taken by Michigan State Police troopers to a hospital to have her blood drawn as authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

