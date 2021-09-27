Partly Cloudy icon
Shots fired at motel on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

Shooting reported at Deluxe Inn in Bedford Township

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shots were fired over the weekend at a motel on Telegraph Road in Monroe County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 25) at the Deluxe Inn at 6366 Telegraph Road in Bedford Township, according to officials.

Deputies went to the motel and found damage from the gunshots, but nobody was injured, they said.

Monroe County officials are following up “several leads” to try to find the shooter, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7530.

