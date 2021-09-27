Shots fired at motel on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shots were fired over the weekend at a motel on Telegraph Road in Monroe County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 25) at the Deluxe Inn at 6366 Telegraph Road in Bedford Township, according to officials.

Deputies went to the motel and found damage from the gunshots, but nobody was injured, they said.

Monroe County officials are following up “several leads” to try to find the shooter, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7530.