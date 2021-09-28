US Postal Service is hiring in Metro Detroit: 800 potential career positions open

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

The United States Postal Service in the Detroit area is looking to hire about 800 potential career positions and nearly 1,000 seasonal positions for the 2021 winter holidays.

A job fair is planned for Thursday, Sept. 30 in Detroit:

Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Harper Station

10254 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48213

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

