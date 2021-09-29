Man killed in Detroit shooting outside bar in New Center area

One man was reportedly shot and killed by another man after they got in an argument at a bar in the city's New Center neighborhood.

DETROIT – One man has been killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning outside of a Detroit bar, police say.

According to authorities, at around 3 a.m., a man was shot by another man outside of a bar in the city’s New Center neighborhood, near Woodward and Milwaukee avenues. Officials say the men were involved in an altercation inside the bar first, which then moved outside, when one man was shot.

Detroit police plan to review surveillance footage at green light locations in the area to try to identify the shooter. The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

No other details have been provided at this time.

