Romulus superintendent placed on leave amid financial investigation

Some spoke in opposition at board meeting

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

At the Romulus Community Schools board meeting Monday night, board members raised an issue of questionable credit card spending by the superintendent’s office.
ROMULUS, Mich. – At the Romulus Community Schools board meeting Monday night, board members raised an issue of questionable credit card spending by the superintendent’s office.

After suggestions for an outside investigator, there’s an off-mic discussion between some of the members about a resolution to remove superintendent Benjamin Edmonson, catching several off guard.

Edmonson is seen on leaving the meeting and board member Denisa Terrell speaks up in opposition. Board president Debi Pyles tries to immediately adjourn which leads to outrage from some people in attendance.

